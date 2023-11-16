Burberry says being hit by slowdown in luxury spending

Adds comparable store sales in paragraph 2, sector details in paragraphs 3-5

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Burberry BRBY.L said it was being hit by a global slowdown in luxury spending, and if it continued it was unlikely to meet its revenue forecast of low double-digit growth for its current financial year, with a knock-on impact on profit.

The company, known for its trench coats, on Thursday reported a sharp slowdown in comparable store sales growth in the three months to end-September to 1%, down from 18% in the previous quarter, resulting in a worse-than-expected 10% for the half.

LVMHLVMH.PA, the world's biggest luxury group with brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany, reported a slowdown in quarterly sales in October, as did KeringPRTP.PA with its Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta brands.

Cartier owner Richemont has also predicted an easing in growth.

