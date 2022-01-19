Commodities

Burberry reports acceleration in full-price sales growth

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published

British luxury brand Burberry said growth in its full-price sales accelerated in the third-quarter, driven by a strong performance in outerwear and leather goods and a material improvement in Asia and Europe.

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L said growth in its full-price sales accelerated in the third-quarter, driven by a strong performance in outerwear and leather goods and a material improvement in Asia and Europe.

Full-price comparable store sales were 26% higher than the same period two years ago, it said on Wednesday, while comparable store sales on the same measure were down 3% due to its planned reduction in markdowns.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular