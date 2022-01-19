Burberry reports acceleration in full-price sales growth

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L said growth in its full-price sales accelerated in the third-quarter, driven by a strong performance in outerwear and leather goods and a material improvement in Asia and Europe.

Full-price comparable store sales were 26% higher than the same period two years ago, it said on Wednesday, while comparable store sales on the same measure were down 3% due to its planned reduction in markdowns.

