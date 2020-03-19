Burberry Reopens China Stores. There Is Light at The End of The Tunnel But It Will Get Worse First.

Burberry stock fell on Thursday as the luxury brand said sales have plunged up to 50% in the past six weeks and warned it would get worse.

The British apparel retailer said that following the “significant escalation” of trading, travel and social restrictions by governments around the world, it expected sales to drop by 70% to 80% in the final weeks of its financial year — ending Mar. 28. It expected fourth-quarter comparable sales to be 30% down.

The coronavirus crisis has deepened in recent days, with large parts of Europe on lockdown and global travel between countries heavily restricted.

Burberry said last month its losses were predominantly in its Asian markets, as the virus originated in China, but 40% of its stores globally are now closed with more set to follow. Sales in the Europe, Middle East, India, Africa and Americas regions have fallen materially in recent weeks, it added.

However, the high-end fashion house said most of its stores in China had reopened and that trading has started to improve.

Given the extent of the crisis in China just a number of weeks ago, it suggests there is light at the end of the tunnel for the luxury-goods sector and other retailers.

Shares in Burberry fell a further 5% on Thursday, and have now plummeted 55% since Jan. 17 — the day Wuhan reported its second death and the world began to take notice of the coronavirus. Over the same period, LVMH Moët Hennessy stock has fallen 35% and Hermès has declined 24%.

Burberry also reassured investors it has “significant financial headroom” and was working to cut costs and renegotiating rents.

Looking ahead. As a luxury goods retailer with a high exposure to China, Burberry was one of the first stocks to feel the impact of the novel coronavirus. Revenue in Asia Pacific accounted for 41% of the company’s £2.67 billion revenue last year. With the virus now spreading globally there is undoubtedly more pain to come for the brand’s sales, and indeed the entire sector. However, with stores reopening in China, its reliance on Asia now provides some positivity amid the global gloom. But as more countries enter lockdown, sales of luxury goods will continue to take a hammering for some time yet.

