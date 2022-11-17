Commodities

Burberry quarterly sales rise 11%, beat forecasts

November 17, 2022 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L said quarterly comparable store sales rose 11%, significantly faster than its prior quarter and beating a company supplied consensus of 8% growth.

The quarterly performance lifted first-half revenue to 1.35 billion pounds ($1.61 billion), up 5% in constant exchange rates and just ahead of forecasts, while adjusted operating profit rose 6% to 238 million pounds.

Chief Executive Jonathan Akeroyd presented his plan to drive growth alongside the results, including a target to broadly double sales of leather goods, shoes and women's ready to wear and grow outerwear by around 50% in the medium term.

