Burberry price target raised to 9 GBp from 8 GBp at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on Burberry (BURBY) to 9 GBp from 8 GBp and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Expectations were moderated after the company provided a “disappointing” Q1 trading update, allowing the company to put up numbers that were better than feared, with both sales and operating loss slightly topping consensus in Q2, the analyst tells investors. Near-term visibility, however, remains challenging, the firm adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BURBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.