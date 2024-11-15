Burberry price target raised to 860 GBp from 740 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Burberry (BURBY) to 860 GBp from 740 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
