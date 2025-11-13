Markets

Burberry Group H1 Pretax Loss Narrows

November 13, 2025 — 05:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Burberry Group (BRBY.L) reported that its first half loss before tax narrowed to 48 million pounds from a loss of 80 million pounds, prior year. Reported loss per share was 7.1 pence compared to a loss of 20.8 pence. Adjusted loss before tax was 11 million pounds compared to a loss of 68 million pounds. Adjusted profit per share was 0.6 pence compared to a loss of 18.3 pence.

For the 26 weeks ended 27 September, 2025, revenue was 1.03 billion pounds compared to 1.09 billion pounds, last year.

