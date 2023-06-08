Burberry Group - ADR (BURBY) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Burberry Group - ADR said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.55 per share ($1.11 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burberry Group - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURBY is 0.03%, a decrease of 53.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.33% to 138K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.20% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burberry Group - ADR is 30.80. The forecasts range from a low of 25.13 to a high of $37.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.20% from its latest reported closing price of 27.70.

The projected annual revenue for Burberry Group - ADR is 3,316MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 81K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURBY by 37.82% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 59.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURBY by 179.09% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 13K shares.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

