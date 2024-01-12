News & Insights

Burberry downgrades full-year results guidance

January 12, 2024 — 02:33 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British luxury fashion brand Burberry BRBY.L on Friday warned that its annual results would be below previous guidance, blaming a further slowdown in demand that hit sales in the key December trading period.

The group now expects full-year adjusted operating profit in a range between 410 million pounds ($523 million) and 460 million pounds.

Retail revenue in the 13 weeks to Dec. 30 was down 7% at 706 million pounds while comparable store sales fell 4%. They were up 3% in the Asia Pacific region but down 5% in Europe and down 15% in the Americas.

($1 = 0.7833 pounds)

