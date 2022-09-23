Burberry CFO plans to step down

Adds details, background

Sept 23 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown was planning to step down in April to take up an opportunity outside the luxury industry.

Brown, who joined the company in 2017 and has served more than five years in the role, will also be stepping down from her position as chief operating officer.

The London-listed company said the process to identify Brown's successor is ongoing.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

