Burberry cancels runway show following the death of Queen Elizabeth

Paul Sandle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

British luxury brand Burberry said it had cancelled its spring-summer 2023 runway show on Sept. 17 following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Burberry's runway shows are a highlight of London fashion Week.

