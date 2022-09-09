Burberry cancels runway show following the death of Queen Elizabeth

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry said it had cancelled its spring-summer 2023 runway show on Sept. 17 following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Burberry's runway shows are a highlight of London fashion Week.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)

