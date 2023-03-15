Burberry appoints McLaren's Kate Ferry as CFO

Adds details on interim CFO

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L said on Wednesday it had appointed Kate Ferry as its next chief financial officer, succeeding Julie Brown, who is joining GSK.

Ferry, who is currently chief financial officer at Formula One and luxury car firm McLaren Group, will join Burberry by early September at the latest, the company said.

Senior vice president Ian Brimicombe will be interim CFO from April 2, after Brown's departure, until Ferry starts, Burberry said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.