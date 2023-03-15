Commodities

Burberry appoints McLaren's Kate Ferry as CFO

March 15, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L said on Wednesday it had appointed Kate Ferry as its next chief financial officer, succeeding Julie Brown, who is joining GSK.

Ferry, who is currently chief financial officer at Formula One and luxury car firm McLaren Group, will join Burberry by early September at the latest, the company said.

Senior vice president Ian Brimicombe will be interim CFO from April 2, after Brown's departure, until Ferry starts, Burberry said.

