BUR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.88, changing hands as high as $9.14 per share. Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BUR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.935 per share, with $11.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.08.
