Bunzl’s North America CEO Buys Company Shares

Bunzl plc’s CEO for North America, James McCool, has purchased 32 ordinary shares at a price of $38.2592 each through the company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan. The transaction took place on October 31, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. Such moves by corporate insiders often attract attention from investors looking for insights into company confidence and future prospects.

