News & Insights

Stocks

Bunzl’s North America CEO Buys Company Shares

November 06, 2024 — 05:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc’s CEO for North America, James McCool, has purchased 32 ordinary shares at a price of $38.2592 each through the company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan. The transaction took place on October 31, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. Such moves by corporate insiders often attract attention from investors looking for insights into company confidence and future prospects.

For further insights into GB:BNZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.