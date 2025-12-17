Markets

Bunzl Plc Reiterates 2025 Adj. Operating Profit Guidance

December 17, 2025 — 02:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) said it reiterated the 2025 adjusted operating profit guidance first set out within first quarter trading update. Group revenue in 2025 is expected to grow between 2% and 3%, at constant exchange rates, and to be broadly flat at actual exchange rates. Group revenue growth at constant exchange rates is expected to be driven by acquisitions, with broadly flat underlying revenue over the year.

The Group said its adjusted operating profit is expected to be in-line with expectations, with operating margin around 7.6%. Bunzl plc expects to demonstrate a moderation of the Group's year-on-year operating margin decline in the second half compared to the first half of the year.

