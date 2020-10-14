Markets

Bunzl Plc Q3 Underlying Revenue Up 8.0% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) reported that its Group revenue for the third quarter was up 4.0% at actual exchange rates and 8.8% at constant exchange rates. Underlying revenue rose by 8.0% at constant exchange rates. The Group said sales of the top 8 Covid-19 related products, which are primarily own brand, contributed 17.5% of growth.

Bunzl plc currently anticipates revenue in the second half of 2020 to grow strongly at constant exchange rates and expects a slightly higher second half operating profit margin compared to the prior year.

Bunzl plc said it has recently completed the acquisition of Abco Kovex, a distributor of flexible packaging based in Ireland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular