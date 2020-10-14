Bunzl Plc Q3 Underlying Revenue Up 8.0% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) reported that its Group revenue for the third quarter was up 4.0% at actual exchange rates and 8.8% at constant exchange rates. Underlying revenue rose by 8.0% at constant exchange rates. The Group said sales of the top 8 Covid-19 related products, which are primarily own brand, contributed 17.5% of growth.

Bunzl plc currently anticipates revenue in the second half of 2020 to grow strongly at constant exchange rates and expects a slightly higher second half operating profit margin compared to the prior year.

Bunzl plc said it has recently completed the acquisition of Abco Kovex, a distributor of flexible packaging based in Ireland.

