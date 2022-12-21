Markets

Bunzl Plc Now Sees 2022 Adj. Operating Margin To Be Slightly Ahead Of Prior Guidance

December 21, 2022 — 02:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) said Group revenue in 2022 is expected to increase year-on-year by approximately 17% at actual exchange rates and by approximately 10% at constant exchange rates. Group adjusted operating margin is expected to be slightly ahead of prior guidance, in-line with that achieved in 2021 and above historic levels, the Group said.

Looking ahead, at constant exchange rates, the Group expects revenue in 2023 to be slightly higher than in 2022. The Group expects Group adjusted operating profit in 2023 to be resilient, with operating margin slightly higher than historical levels. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be moderately lower year-on-year.

Bunzl plc stated that its negotiations with largest customer by revenue are ongoing.

