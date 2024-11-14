Bunzl plc Expands Share Buyback Program

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 82,932 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program, with plans to cancel them, leaving 333,982,834 shares in circulation. The shares were bought at prices ranging from £34.38 to £34.62 per share. This move is part of a broader repurchase plan that has seen the company buy back over 4.3 million shares since August 2024.

