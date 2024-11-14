News & Insights

Stocks

Bunzl plc Expands Share Buyback Program

November 14, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 82,932 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program, with plans to cancel them, leaving 333,982,834 shares in circulation. The shares were bought at prices ranging from £34.38 to £34.62 per share. This move is part of a broader repurchase plan that has seen the company buy back over 4.3 million shares since August 2024.

For further insights into GB:BNZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.