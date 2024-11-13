Bunzl plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 33,500 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £34.6390 per share on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buyback program with UBS AG London Branch. This move aims to cancel the acquired shares and adjust the company’s share capital structure, leaving Bunzl with 334,065,766 shares in circulation. Shareholders can use this number for determining voting rights under FCA’s disclosure regulations.

