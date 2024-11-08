Bunzl plc Executes Share Buyback Program

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 43,069 of its own shares at an average price of £34.8271 per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program with UBS AG. The company plans to cancel these shares, which aligns with its strategy to manage capital and enhance shareholder value. Currently, Bunzl has 334,175,963 shares in issue with no shares held in treasury.

