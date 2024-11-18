News & Insights

Bunzl plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 101,905 ordinary shares at an average price of £34.3454 as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, increasing the total voting rights to 333,778,867. Since the start of the program, Bunzl has bought back over 4.5 million shares, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

