Bunzl plc Boosts Share Value with Strategic Buyback

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 112,086 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. The average price paid per share was £35.6865. This move is part of Bunzl’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, leaving the company with 335,613,047 ordinary shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:BNZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.