Bunzl plc Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has announced that as of October 31, 2024, it has a total of 334,528,599 ordinary shares, each with equal voting rights, providing a clear metric for shareholders to assess their stakes. This figure is crucial for investors tracking their shareholdings in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulations.

