Bunzl plc - ADR (BZLFY) Price Target Increased by 7.75% to 41.43

The average one-year price target for Bunzl plc - ADR (OTC:BZLFY) has been revised to 41.43 / share. This is an increase of 7.75% from the prior estimate of 38.45 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.13 to a high of 69.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.86% from the latest reported closing price of 39.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunzl plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZLFY is 0.31%, an increase of 14.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 456K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 251K shares. No change in the last quarter.

O'Brien Greene & Co. holds 172K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.