Bunzl plc - ADR (BZLFY) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 41.29

The average one-year price target for Bunzl plc - ADR (OTC:BZLFY) has been revised to 41.29 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 39.07 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.26 to a high of 69.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.80% from the latest reported closing price of 36.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunzl plc - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZLFY is 0.49%, an increase of 200.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.76% to 776K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

O'Brien Greene & Co. holds 516K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 66.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 68.45% over the last quarter.

BBR ALO Fund holds 215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 21.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 16K shares.

Henry James International Management holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 101,006.88% over the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

