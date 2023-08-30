Bunzl plc - ADR (BZLFY) Price Target Decreased by 5.54% to 39.00

The average one-year price target for Bunzl plc - ADR (OTC:BZLFY) has been revised to 39.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.54% from the prior estimate of 41.29 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.13 to a high of 48.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from the latest reported closing price of 34.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunzl plc - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZLFY is 0.27%, a decrease of 32.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 464K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 12.24% over the last quarter.

O'Brien Greene & Co. holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 4.44% over the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFY by 2.46% over the last quarter.

