Bunzl Maintains FY19 View; Buys Australia's FRSA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2019 Group revenue to have increased by between 2 percent and 3 percent at actual exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, revenue would grow around 1 percent due to the impact of acquisitions, net of disposals, with underlying revenue broadly unchanged from the prior year.

In its trading update prior to entering its closed period for the year ending December 31, the company said its expectations remain unchanged with overall trading consistent with the slowing underlying revenue growth indicated earlier.

The outlook reflects the impact of the continued mixed macroeconomic and market conditions across the countries and sectors in which it operates.

Further, the company said it has recently acquired a safety and emergency response supplies business in Australia, Fire Rescue Safety Australia or FRSA.The business is based in Perth and operates from five locations across Australia. Annual revenue is approximately A$37 million.

The acquisition pipeline remains active and a number of discussions with potential targets are ongoing.

