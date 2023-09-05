Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) Price Target Decreased by 5.15% to 3,065.10

The average one-year price target for Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) has been revised to 3,065.10 / share. This is an decrease of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 3,231.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.74% from the latest reported closing price of 2,845.00 / share.

Bunzl Maintains 2.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.20%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunzl. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNZL is 0.28%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 54,976K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,454K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,452K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 8.63% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,145K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 6.02% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,128K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 1.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,671K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 0.30% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,263K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,114K shares, representing a decrease of 81.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 40.89% over the last quarter.

