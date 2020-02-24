Bunzl FY Profit Rises; Organic Revenue Down 0.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) reported profit before income tax of 453.3 million pounds and, on an IAS 17 basis, 454.2 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019, an increase of 5.4% (up 6.9% at actual exchange rates) from last year. On an IAS 17 basis, basic earnings per share was 105.0 pence, an increase of 5.2% (6.7% at actual exchange rates), and adjusted earnings per share was 132.4 pence, up 1.0% (2.2% at actual exchange rates).

Fiscal year Group revenue was 9.33 billion pounds, an increase of 2.7%, reflecting the benefit of acquisitions, partly offset by the impact of disposals in 2018 and a small decrease in organic revenue, which was down 0.2%.

The Board recommended a final dividend of 35.8 pence. This brings the total dividend for the year to 51.3 pence, up 2.2%.

