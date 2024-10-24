News & Insights

Stocks

Bunzl Engages in Strategic Share Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 112,856 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £35.4433 per share on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buyback program. This move is part of a larger initiative since August 2024, where the company has reacquired a total of 2,942,271 shares. Following these transactions, the total number of Bunzl’s ordinary shares now stands at 335,420,132.

For further insights into GB:BNZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.