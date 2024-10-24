Bunzl Engages in Strategic Share Buyback

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 112,856 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £35.4433 per share on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buyback program. This move is part of a larger initiative since August 2024, where the company has reacquired a total of 2,942,271 shares. Following these transactions, the total number of Bunzl’s ordinary shares now stands at 335,420,132.

