Bunzl CEO James McCool Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.
James McCool, the CEO of Bunzl North America, has made a notable purchase of shares through the company’s U.S. Employee Stock Purchase Plan. This transaction, involving 31 ordinary shares at a price of $39.2371 each, was conducted on the London Stock Exchange. Investors might find this insider activity as a signal of confidence in Bunzl’s prospects.
