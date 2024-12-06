News & Insights

Bunzl CEO James McCool Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

December 06, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

James McCool, the CEO of Bunzl North America, has made a notable purchase of shares through the company’s U.S. Employee Stock Purchase Plan. This transaction, involving 31 ordinary shares at a price of $39.2371 each, was conducted on the London Stock Exchange. Investors might find this insider activity as a signal of confidence in Bunzl’s prospects.

