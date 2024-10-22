Is Bunzl (BZLFY) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bunzl PLC (BZLFY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bunzl PLC is one of 24 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bunzl PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZLFY's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BZLFY has returned 13% so far this year. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of -0.8%. As we can see, Bunzl PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY). The stock is up 81.7% year-to-date.

For Hitachi Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 95.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Bunzl PLC belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.8% this year, meaning that BZLFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Hitachi Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Conglomerates stocks should continue to track Bunzl PLC and Hitachi Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bunzl PLC (BZLFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.