Is Bunzl (BZLFY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bunzl PLC (BZLFY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bunzl PLC is one of 185 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bunzl PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZLFY's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BZLFY has moved about 30.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 8.4%. This means that Bunzl PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is JAPAN TOB (JAPAY). The stock has returned 9.6% year-to-date.

For JAPAN TOB, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bunzl PLC is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.3% this year, meaning that BZLFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, JAPAN TOB belongs to the Tobacco industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #212. The industry has moved +16.4% year to date.

Bunzl PLC and JAPAN TOB could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.