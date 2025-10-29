Bunzl (BZLFF) Price Target Decreased by 11.40% to 35.95

The average one-year price target for Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFF) has been revised to $35.95 / share. This is a decrease of 11.40% from the prior estimate of $40.58 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.93 to a high of $43.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.78% from the latest reported closing price of $36.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunzl. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZLFF is 0.23%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 71,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,717K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,737K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFF by 12.57% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 4,080K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFF by 26.06% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,641K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,146K shares , representing a decrease of 123.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFF by 65.79% over the last quarter.

SCVEX - Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund holds 3,523K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFF by 9.32% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 3,486K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,499K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZLFF by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.