News & Insights

Markets

Bunzl Announces Acquisition Of Safety Businesses In Brazil And Spain - Quick Facts

May 30, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) has agreed to acquire a safety business in Brazil and a safety business in Spain. Bunzl agreed to acquire Leal Equipamentos de Proteção, a specialised safety distributor in Brazil, which complements the Group's portfolio of safety businesses in Brazil. Bunzl also acquired Irudek, a distributor of safety and personal protective equipment, specialising in fall protection equipment in Spain.

Bunzl noted that the Group has now announced 200 acquisitions since 2004, driving approximately two thirds of revenue growth over the last 10 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.