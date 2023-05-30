Bunzl Announces Acquisition Of Safety Businesses In Brazil And Spain - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) has agreed to acquire a safety business in Brazil and a safety business in Spain. Bunzl agreed to acquire Leal Equipamentos de Proteção, a specialised safety distributor in Brazil, which complements the Group's portfolio of safety businesses in Brazil. Bunzl also acquired Irudek, a distributor of safety and personal protective equipment, specialising in fall protection equipment in Spain.

Bunzl noted that the Group has now announced 200 acquisitions since 2004, driving approximately two thirds of revenue growth over the last 10 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.