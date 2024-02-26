News & Insights

Bunzl acquires Nisbets UK business, warns on 2024 margins

February 26, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Bunzl BNZL.L said on Monday it had bought catering equipment and consumables distributor Nisbets in the UK for 339 million pounds ($429.48 million), and that its operating margin this year would be slightly below 2023 levels.

The London-listed company said it witnessed a slower-than-expected start to the year in North America, but expected to deliver a slight growth in 2024 revenue helped by a slew of acquisitions made last year.

It also acquired Finland-based company Pamark, Bunzl said in a statement.

