Bunzl acquires Nisbets UK business, warns on 2024 margins

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Bunzl BNZL.L said on Monday it had bought catering equipment and consumables distributor Nisbets in the UK for 339 million pounds ($429.48 million), and that its operating margin this year would be slightly below 2023 levels.

The London-listed company said it witnessed a slower-than-expected start to the year in North America, but expected to deliver a slight growth in 2024 revenue helped by a slew of acquisitions made last year.

It also acquired Finland-based company Pamark, Bunzl said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7893 pounds)

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anchal.Rana@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9915609050;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.