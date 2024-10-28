Bunker Hill Secures Potential $150M Funding Boost

Bunker Hill Mining (TSE:BNKR) has released an update.

Bunker Hill Mining has received a letter of intent from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for potential low-cost funding of up to $150 million, aimed at accelerating its Bunker 2.0 expansion project. This funding is expected to boost U.S. zinc and silver production while creating new jobs in Northern Idaho. The company plans to restart operations and expand its drilling efforts in the first half of next year.

