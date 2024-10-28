News & Insights

Stocks
BHLL

Bunker Hill Secures Potential $150M Funding Boost

October 28, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bunker Hill Mining (TSE:BNKR) has released an update.

Bunker Hill Mining has received a letter of intent from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for potential low-cost funding of up to $150 million, aimed at accelerating its Bunker 2.0 expansion project. This funding is expected to boost U.S. zinc and silver production while creating new jobs in Northern Idaho. The company plans to restart operations and expand its drilling efforts in the first half of next year.

For further insights into TSE:BNKR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHLL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.