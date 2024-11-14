Bunker Hill Mining Advances with Silver Loan Boost

Bunker Hill Mining (TSE:BNKR) has released an update.

Bunker Hill Mining has successfully secured the fourth tranche of a significant silver loan, advancing its efforts to revitalize the Bunker Hill Mine. The company is nearing completion of its concentrator construction and continues to progress in its underground drilling and high-grade silver exploration. This strategic financial move is set to enhance the company’s operational capabilities in preparation for a projected mid-2025 mine reopening.

