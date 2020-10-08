Bungled Theft of Bitcoin ATM Puts Canadian Business Out of Action

A Canadian store has been badly damaged during the attempted robbery of a bitcoin ATM and is no longer able to serve customers.

As reported by the Vernon Morning Star on Thursday, the shop front of L&D Meats and Deli in Kelowna, British Columbia, was destroyed when two suspects backed their white GMC Sierra pickup truck into it as they fled the scene.

Police said the pair, who are currently on the run, had been attempting to burgle a bitcoin telling machine early Wednesday morning from a business next door to the deli.

An employee of the store, MikeÃ¢ÂÂs Produce, said the suspects had been unable to remove the ATM, which was located on the interior back wall.

Despite thousands of dollars in damages, nothing has been stolen, said Constable Solana Pare, a spokesperson for the Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police, in the report.

Police also said the suspects had left behind a tailgate from their pickup in the bungled raid.

