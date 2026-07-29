Bunge's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Surge Y/Y on Higher Volumes

Bunge Global SA BG reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share, up 52.7% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 by 1.5%.

Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of $3.47 compared with $2.61 in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales surged 88.3% to $24.04 billion and beat the consensus mark of $23.49 billion by 2.3%. Sales and volumes increased across all segments.

Bunge Global SA Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bunge Global SA price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bunge Global SA Quote

BG's Cost and Margin Picture

Cost of goods sold increased 85.9% year over year to $22.36 billion. Gross profit more than doubled to $1.68 billion from $738 million, while gross margin expanded to 7.0% from 5.8%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 45% to $606 million, reflecting the larger combined company. Adjusted total EBIT was $665 million, up from $293 million, and the corresponding margin improved to 2.8% from 2.3%.

Bunge's Soybean Segment Gains

Soybeans processed volumes increased to 11,524 thousand metric tons from 9,304 thousand metric tons. Volumes increased in both South and North America as well as in Europe, with the largest increase driven by the company’s greater production capacity in Argentina. Merchandised volumes nearly doubled to 8,046 thousand metric tons, reflecting the combined company’s expanded soybean origination footprint.

Soybean Processing and Refining sales climbed 55.8% year over year to $12.07 billion. Adjusted segment EBIT advanced 46.4% to $445 million. Stronger results in North and South America drove the improvement.

BG's Softseed Momentum

Processed volumes increased 79.3% to 3,490 thousand metric tons, reflecting added production capacity in Argentina, Canada and Europe. Merchandised volumes soared to 1,296 thousand metric tons from 15 thousand metric tons in the year-ago quarter.

Softseed Processing and Refining sales jumped 167.5% to $4.1 billion. Adjusted segment EBIT rose to $255 million from $14 million. Results improved across all regions on a more favorable market environment and solid execution. Processing gains in North America and Argentina were the main drivers, while stronger European processing more than offset lower refining and biodiesel performance.

Bunge's Other Segment Trends

Tropical Oils and Specialty Ingredients sales increased 9.3% to $1.26 billion. Volumes increased 6% to 660 thousand metric tons. Adjusted segment EBIT rose to $29 million from $26 million in the year-ago quarter, as gains in Europe and Asia and slightly better global tropical oils merchandising outweighed weaker North American results.

Grain Merchandising and Milling sales surged 183.4% to $6.61 billion, with volumes up 184.6% to 23,852 thousand metric tons. Higher volumes primarily reflected the company’s expanded grain-handling footprint and capabilities. Adjusted segment EBIT increased to $67 million from $29 million. Higher ocean freight, commercial services, global cotton and wheat milling results were partly offset by weakness in global grain merchandising and sugar.

BG’s Cash & Balance Sheet Updates

Cash used for operating activities totaled $1.13 billion in the first six months of 2026 compared with an outflow of $1.36 billion in the comparable period last year. The reduction was attributed to higher net income and depreciation following the Viterra transaction. Adjusted funds from operations climbed 86.3% to $1.29 billion.

BG Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook

Bunge raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $9.25-$9.75 per share from $9.00-$9.50. The company now expects higher Soybean Processing and Refining results and slightly higher Softseed Processing and Refining performance, while lowering its view for Grain Merchandising and Milling.

The company maintained expectations for an adjusted tax rate of 22-26%, net interest expense of $620-$660 million and capital expenditures of $1.5-$1.7 billion. Depreciation and amortization is projected at approximately $975 million.

Bunge Stock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Bunge have gained 53.8% in a year compared with the industry's 31.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bunge currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

How Did Bunge’s Industry Peer Perform This Quarter?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended June 27, 2026) adjusted earnings per share of $2.82, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53. The figure came in 8% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.62 per share.

Including one-time items, earnings from continuing operations for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company were $1.75 per share, 34% lower year over year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s net sales rose 1% year over year to $1,172 million, missing the consensus mark of $1,174 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Bunge’s Industry Peers Awaiting Results

Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.36%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $1.27 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 36.6%.

The consensus estimate for Archer Daniels Midland’s revenues is pegged at $22.38 billion, indicating a rise of 5.7% from the prior-year figure. Archer Daniels Midland currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Corteva, Inc. CTVA, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings tomorrow, has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 25.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corteva’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $2.24 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 1.8%.

The consensus estimate for Corteva’s revenues is pegged at $6.62 billion, indicating a rise of 2.6% from the prior-year figure. Corteva currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

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Bunge Global SA (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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