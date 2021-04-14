Bunge's bid to extend Brazil grains port deal blocked by injunction

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - A bid by agricultural commodities trader Bunge BG.N to extend its dominant role at a strategic Brazilian port's public terminal for two years has been blocked by a temporary court decision, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The decision is the latest twist in a long-running dispute between Bunge's port agent Litoral Soluções and rivals who complain it has been granted a virtual monopoly at the public terminal, which sits adjacent to two private terminals, one owned by Bunge itself and another by a local unit of Japan's Marubeni 8002.T called Terlogs.

The previously unreported injunction blocking Litoral's renewed contract with the São Francisco do Sul port authority was granted to Seatrade Serviços, a rival agent, on April 8. A final ruling is pending on the legality and fairness of the process that originated the deal.

The contract would have allowed Bunge's agent to ship an estimated 1.4 million tonnes of grains per year through April 2023 starting this week, a volume representing about 10% of the U.S. trader's soy and corn exports from Brazil last year, according to shipping data.

Bunge and its port agent have enjoyed almost exclusive rights to use the public area of the port thanks to a 2005 agreement that gave them nine-year preferential treatment in exchange for investments, according to public documents.

That arrangement remained in place even after the agreement ran its course, sparking legal and administrative challenges against the way the public port was organized and managed.

It has spawned a series of legal squabbles, as when rival port agent Master Operações secured a court order to unload 30,000 tonnes of corn at the public terminal in 2019, a verdict which Bunge's lawyers swiftly overturned on appeal, court records show.

Port operators like Itagrãos unsuccessfully tried similar moves in 2020.

NEW MODEL

The port authority last year proposed a new model under which operators would potentially rotate based on their ability to generate grain volumes, and fees for the public terminal.

But Litoral's rivals and the exporters they represent have challenged the framework's fairness and legality, according to filings seen by Reuters regarding a proposed annual accreditation procedure to pick new operators. Those challenges have met with mixed responses in court.

Still, a 2019 audit by national port agency Antaq concluded the port authority broke the law by allowing "a few companies" to enjoy "exclusive use" of the public terminal. Last year, a state lawmaker called for a legislative probe to investigate "irregularities" at the port, alleging an 18-year monopoly of a public asset. The request remains unapproved.

The local authority did not respond to written requests seeking comment. Antaq said it was analyzing the case but declined to elaborate.

In a statement to Reuters, Bunge defended the 2020 usage model as democratic, noting the new rules were implemented after a public consultation. The U.S. firm added the rules made room for all exporters to compete to move cargo, regardless of size. The revised rules also reflected the port's "strategy of making its clients loyal", Bunge said.

Bunge did not participate directly in the accreditation, only its port agent did.

Litoral said the firms challenging the new model lack the means to attract enough grain volumes into the public terminal, threatening its long-term viability.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Christian Plumb and David Holmes)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.