Bunge & Viterra Close Merger, Form Global Agribusiness Powerhouse

Bunge Global SA BG announced that it closed its previously stated merger with Viterra Limited. This combination forms a global agribusiness company, positioned to meet market demands and deliver enhanced value to farmers and customers worldwide.

Details on Bunge-Viterra Deal

The merger was announced in June 2023 and was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Bunge and Viterra. In October 2023, Bunge’s shareholders approved the merger. The shareholders had also approved the issuance of 65,611,831 common shares, par value of 1 cent per share of Bunge.



The deal faced several setbacks, including regulatory challenges and concerns over competition in theglobal market resulting in delays.



The merged entity will boast an enhanced global network with a diversified agriculture network covering all major crops. The combination of both companies’ highly complementary asset footprints and distribution networks will connect the world’s largest production regions to areas of the fastest-growing demand. This will enhance the geographical balance and adaptability of the global value chains. A diversified global mix of earnings across processing, handling and merchandising and value-added products will lead to solid cash flow generation.



Along with increasing operational efficiency, the combination will further enhance Bunge’s innovation know-how. This will equip the company to address the pressing needs of food security, efficiency for end-customers, market access for farmers and sustainable food, feed and renewable fuel production.



The combination is expected to benefit from significant incremental network synergies across joint commercial excellence opportunities, vertical integration efficiencies, and improved logistics optimization and trading optionality from a larger and broader network.



The merger is expected to lead to $250 million in annual gross pre-tax operational synergies in the first three years. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Bunge’s adjusted earnings per share in the first full year post closing. It is anticipated to improve with the realization of synergies.

BG Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Bunge have lost 23.1% over the past year compared with the industry's 9.6% decline.

