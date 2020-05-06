Bunge Trims FY20 EPS Outlook, Now Sees It Lower Than 2019 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, agribusiness and food company Bunge Ltd. (BG) said its earnings per share for the full-year 2020 is now projected to be lower than its original expectation communicated on February 12, 2020, based on the current market environment and forward curves as there is little visibility into the second half of the year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Previously, the company had expected full-year 2020 earnings per share to be broadly in line with 2019.

To date, the company has not seen a significant disruption in its supply chain, has been able to mitigate logistics and distribution issues that have arisen, and substantially all of its facilities around the world have continued to operate at or near normal levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.