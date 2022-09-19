Bunge to sell oilseed processing business in Russia

Updates with details on the deal, background

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N said on Monday it has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group.

The sale includes the sunflower processing plant in Voronezh.

Bunge and its rivals Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N and Cargill Inc, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC)— part of the so-called ABCD quartet of global grains traders — had begun scaling back their Russian operations in March, following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Bunge on Monday did not reveal financial details about the deal.

"We are grateful to the team for continuing to deliver essential food and feed in this challenging environment," said Greg Heckman, Chief Executive Officer of Bunge.

The company has been scaling back its Russian grain trading activities in recent years, including the sale of its Rostov grain export terminal last year.

