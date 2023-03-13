Markets
BG

Bunge To Replace Signature Bank In S&P 500

March 13, 2023 — 09:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bunge Limited (BG) will replace Signature Bank (SBNY) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 15, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that it has taken Signature Bank into FDIC Receivership and therefore Signature Bank is no longer eligible for inclusion, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.