Bunge To Replace Signature Bank In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - Bunge Limited (BG) will replace Signature Bank (SBNY) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 15, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that it has taken Signature Bank into FDIC Receivership and therefore Signature Bank is no longer eligible for inclusion, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

