Bunge to acquire minority stake in Brazil's Pantanal Agricola
SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N intends to acquire a minority stake in Brazilian agriculture supplies distributor Pantanal Agricola, which operates in the country's major midwest grain-producing region, it said on Friday.
Financial details of the potential deal were not disclosed.
Bunge's director in Brazil, Roberto Marcon, said in a statement the move would reinforce the company's barter operations. The U.S. firm also expects to invest in increasing Pantanal Agricola's grain storage capacity.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.