Bunge to acquire minority stake in Brazil's Pantanal Agricola

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N intends to acquire a minority stake in Brazilian agriculture supplies distributor Pantanal Agricola, which operates in the country's major midwest grain-producing region, it said on Friday.

Financial details of the potential deal were not disclosed.

Bunge's director in Brazil, Roberto Marcon, said in a statement the move would reinforce the company's barter operations. The U.S. firm also expects to invest in increasing Pantanal Agricola's grain storage capacity.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

