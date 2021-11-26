US Markets
BG

Bunge to acquire minority stake in Brazil's Pantanal Agricola

Contributor
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd intends to acquire a minority stake in Brazilian agriculture supplies distributor Pantanal Agricola, which operates in the country's major midwest grain-producing region, it said on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N intends to acquire a minority stake in Brazilian agriculture supplies distributor Pantanal Agricola, which operates in the country's major midwest grain-producing region, it said on Friday.

Financial details of the potential deal were not disclosed.

Bunge's director in Brazil, Roberto Marcon, said in a statement the move would reinforce the company's barter operations. The U.S. firm also expects to invest in increasing Pantanal Agricola's grain storage capacity.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BG

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular