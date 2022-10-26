US Markets
Bunge third-quarter profit plunges

Arshreet Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a 41.8% fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by lower oilseed volumes and impairment charges.

Net income attributable to Bunge fell to $380 million, or $2.59 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept, 30, from $653 million, or $4.28 per share, a year earlier.

