Bunge third-quarter profit plunges

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N on Wednesday reported a 41.8% fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by lower oilseed volumes and impairment charges.

Net income attributable to Bunge fell to $380 million, or $2.59 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept, 30, from $653 million, or $4.28 per share, a year earlier.

