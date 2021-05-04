Bunge swings to Q1 profit

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N on Tuesday posted a profit for the first quarter compared to a loss a year earlier, bolstered by strength in its core agribusiness segment.

Net income attributable to Bunge stood at $831 million, or $5.52 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $184 million, or $1.46 per a share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.