Commodities
BG

Bunge swings to Q1 profit

Contributors
Karl Plume Reuters
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd on Tuesday posted a profit for the first quarter compared to a loss a year earlier, bolstered by strength in its core agribusiness segment.

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N on Tuesday posted a profit for the first quarter compared to a loss a year earlier, bolstered by strength in its core agribusiness segment.

Net income attributable to Bunge stood at $831 million, or $5.52 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $184 million, or $1.46 per a share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular