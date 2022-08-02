Bunge supplying Brazil's Petrobras with soyoil for diesel production -statement

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of grain merchant Bunge BG.N has agreed to supply Brazil's oil major Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, known as Petrobras, with soyoil for production of "Diesel R5," according to a statement on Tuesday.

Bunge said it started supplying soyoil to Petrobras in July, adding initial tests will demand some 1.5 million liters of it.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araujo)

