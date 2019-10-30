Markets
BG

Bunge Slips To Loss In Q3; Sees Lower FY Earnings - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bunge Limited (BG) reported that its third-quarter net loss available to common shareholders was $1.50 billion or $10.57 per share, compared to net income of $357 million or $2.44 per share in the prior year. The latest-quarter results included about $1.7 billion of charges related to portfolio initiatives, primarily the formation of the joint venture for the Brazilian Sugar & Bioenergy business.

On a adjusted basis, net income per share was $1.41 compared to $2.52 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $10.32 billion from $11.41 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $11.31 billion for the quarter.

For 2019, the company now expects a decline in earnings compared to 2018. The outlook excluded notable items, the favorable impact of Bunge Ventures' investment in Beyond Meat and higher results in Sugar & Bioenergy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BG

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular